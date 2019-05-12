Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DOROTHY HANSON
DOROTHY A. (SIERACKI) HANSON

DOROTHY A. (SIERACKI) HANSON Obituary
HANSON DOROTHY A. (SIERACKI)

Age 81, of Allison Park, formerly of Lake Anna, VA and the Philadelphia suburbs, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank C. Hanson; loving mother of Walter (Katherine) Newby and Denise (Joe) Stange; cherished grandmother of Christine, Sarah and Walter; devoted great-grandmother of Alanna. Dot was born in Kingston, PA on November 15, 1937 and was raised in the Philadelphia area. She graduated from high school where she won several awards in typing competitions. Dot went on to work in finance at Pioneer Chevrolet in Wayne, PA. In the early 1970's, Dot joined Babb Inc., a Philadelphia insurance broker, where she remained for 35 years, obtaining a V.P. of Operations title. She retired to enjoy time between Highpointe at Rebecca (Allison Park, PA) and Lake Anna, VA (where as "Dot's Needle" she enjoyed sewing and crafts promotion at various fairs and farmers markets) Planting and gardening were also year round activities. Funeral private. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
