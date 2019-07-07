|
|
JANESKI DOROTHY A. (CHMIELEWSKI)
Age 89, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, of Bon Air. Loving wife of the late Charles A. Janeski; cherished mother of Tina (Denny) Harper, Susan (Mick) McCormick, and Bob (Linda Trader and her daughter, Keira) Janeski; Nunny of Braden (Allison), Alyssa, Mallory (fiancée Andy), Chad, Colin and Zachary; Great Nunny of Corey, Cassidy and Colton; sister of Richard and the late Bernard Chmielewski. Dorothy was proud of her Polish Heritage. A special thank you to Norbert Personal Care for their loving and compassionate care of their mother. Visitation Sunday 2-7 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Prince of Peace Parish, St. Peter Church at 10 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019