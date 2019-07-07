Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Prince of Peace Parish, St. Peter Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Parish, St. Peter Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY JANESKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY A. (CHMIELEWSKI) JANESKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY A. (CHMIELEWSKI) JANESKI Obituary
JANESKI DOROTHY A. (CHMIELEWSKI)

Age 89, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, of Bon Air. Loving wife of the late Charles A. Janeski; cherished mother of Tina (Denny) Harper, Susan (Mick) McCormick, and Bob (Linda Trader and her daughter, Keira) Janeski; Nunny of Braden (Allison), Alyssa, Mallory (fiancée Andy), Chad, Colin and Zachary; Great Nunny of Corey, Cassidy and Colton; sister of Richard and the late Bernard Chmielewski. Dorothy was proud of her Polish Heritage. A special thank you to Norbert Personal Care for their loving and compassionate care of their mother. Visitation Sunday 2-7 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Prince of Peace Parish, St. Peter Church at 10 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now