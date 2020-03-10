KOSSLOW DOROTHY A. (KNABENSCHU)

Age 82, of Bethel Park, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Kosslow; loving mother of William (Marcia) Kosslow, Patricia (Mickey) Feeney and Suzanne (Greg) Fiscus; grandmother of Zachary (April), Lukas (Amy), Caroline, Rebecca and Hannah; great-grandmother of Colton. She enjoyed painting, sketching and was an avid reader. As a part-time Floridian, she loved spending time there with her husband. Above all, the joy of her life was her family. She will be dearly missed. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, TBD, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or The Little Sisters of the Poor, www.littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org.

