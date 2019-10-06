Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of North Side Catholic Cemetery
204 Cemetery Lane
Pittsburgh, PA
DOROTHY A. (TOTER) MASSUCCI

DOROTHY A. (TOTER) MASSUCCI Obituary
MASSUCCI DOROTHY A. (TOTER)

Dorothy A. (Toter) Massucci, age 82, of Ross Twp, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Massucci. Dear mother of Michael (Sandy) Massucci, Bonnie (Tony) Corrado and Linda (Lee Kennedy) Massucci. Proud grandmother of Tina (Dave), Tony, Dan (Lauren), Michael (Stacey) and Sarah (Michael). Great Grandmother of Brooks, Ava, Jaxson, Colton and Branson. Brother of William Toter and the late Margaret Luff and Patty Williams. Family will receive friends on Monday 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 388 Center Ave. West View, PA 15229. Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of North Side Catholic Cemetery, 204 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
