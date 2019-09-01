Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY A. MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY A. MILLER Obituary
MILLER DOROTHY A.

Born July 12, 1929, age 90, passed peacefully into heaven with family by her side at Vincentian de Marillac nursing home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Mayme and Al Miller and her sister, Margaret "Peggy" LeDonne. She is survived by her sister, Helen Shields and her much loved nieces and nephews, Karen and Bill Griffith, Jim and Debbie LeDonne, Michael and Cheryl LeDonne, Bob LeDonne, Vinnie and Susan LeDonne, Darby Shields and Jennifer Plauche, Barry Shields and Karen Kaighin, Douglas and Briget Shields, Ann Shields and Stuart Demanski, Greg and Myla Shields and, many great and grandnieces and nephews. Dorothy was a journalist (Mt. Lebanon News), publicist (United Way), social worker (Community Action Pittsburgh) and, publisher (New Pittsburgh Publications) of the Rich/Man Poor Man Guide to Pittsburgh and Pleasures of Pittsburgh Event Calendar. She was also a lifelong social activist, notably with Amnesty International-Group 39 and, a founder of the Diocese of Pittsburgh's Race and Reconciliation Dialogue Group. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Wednesday with closing prayers in the Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Cathedral, 4599 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, followed by a memorial luncheon. A private interment will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery at 49th and Penn Ave. Memorial contributions are encouraged for Amnesty International Group 39 at http://amnestypgh.org and, the Pittsburgh's Race and Reconciliation Dialogue Group via, St Paul's Cathedral (http://stpaulpgh.org/organizations/race-reconciliation-dialogue-group/).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now