|
|
MILLER DOROTHY A.
Born July 12, 1929, age 90, passed peacefully into heaven with family by her side at Vincentian de Marillac nursing home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Mayme and Al Miller and her sister, Margaret "Peggy" LeDonne. She is survived by her sister, Helen Shields and her much loved nieces and nephews, Karen and Bill Griffith, Jim and Debbie LeDonne, Michael and Cheryl LeDonne, Bob LeDonne, Vinnie and Susan LeDonne, Darby Shields and Jennifer Plauche, Barry Shields and Karen Kaighin, Douglas and Briget Shields, Ann Shields and Stuart Demanski, Greg and Myla Shields and, many great and grandnieces and nephews. Dorothy was a journalist (Mt. Lebanon News), publicist (United Way), social worker (Community Action Pittsburgh) and, publisher (New Pittsburgh Publications) of the Rich/Man Poor Man Guide to Pittsburgh and Pleasures of Pittsburgh Event Calendar. She was also a lifelong social activist, notably with Amnesty International-Group 39 and, a founder of the Diocese of Pittsburgh's Race and Reconciliation Dialogue Group. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Wednesday with closing prayers in the Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Cathedral, 4599 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, followed by a memorial luncheon. A private interment will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery at 49th and Penn Ave. Memorial contributions are encouraged for Amnesty International Group 39 at http://amnestypgh.org and, the Pittsburgh's Race and Reconciliation Dialogue Group via, St Paul's Cathedral (http://stpaulpgh.org/organizations/race-reconciliation-dialogue-group/).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019