THOMAS DOROTHY A. "DOT"

Age 73, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Loving mother of Wendy (Matt) Mongelli, Kenneth (Susannah) Ginter and Kevin (Kristin) Ginter; beloved grandmother of Adam, Christine, Karissa, Kailyn, Landon, Grayson and Lexi; GiGi of Aaliyah and Grayson. Because of her warm and loving personality, Dot had many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evan and Dorothy Thomas. She was a cat lover and will be missed by her cat, Tabitha. Dorothy worked at the Lexington Center in New York as a teacher before beginning her career as a CNA. She worked for St. Clair Hospital, Manor Care Nursing Home in Whitehall and Arden Courts in Jefferson Hills. She loved being a caretaker for many people. She was a lifetime member of Christ United Methodist Church, very active in Bible studies, an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. Dorothy will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Burial will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to , .

www.henneyfuneralhome.com