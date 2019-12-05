|
|
WHITE DOROTHY ALFREDA (HIGGINS)
Age 90, of Mt. Lebanon passed peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 29, 2019 after a prolonged battle with dementia. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late John Edward "Ed' White; devoted mother of John Edward "Ned" White, Jr. of Milwaukee and St. Thomas, USVI; loving grandmother of Margaret "Maggie" (Daniel) Taylor of St. Thomas, USVI; cherished aunt and great-aunt of more than 60 nieces and nephews; sister of the late Catherine O'Toole Schieb, Eileen Rollins, Margaret Higgins, Patricia Anne Meyer, John Higgins; beloved cousin of the late Mary Mercy "Merce" Corbett Durkin. Her parents were Irish immigrants Margaret (Corbett) and Patrick Higgins and she was a proud Oakland Irish. She attended Cathedral grade school and high school. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1947. She was a member of the Theda Phi Alpha sorority and stayed life-long friends (and bridge partners) with her sorority sisters. One of her TPA sisters and future sister-in-law, Marianne White Buerkle, introduced her to her future husband. An avid and expert bridge player, she played in multiple weekly groups until she entered Asbury Heights. Though a devoted homemaker, she gave generously of her time to many organizations and volunteered to St. Anne's Church in Castle Shannon and to South Hills Catholic HS where her son attended. At St. Anne's, she was famous for running the Attic resale shop at the church's annual fair. The St. Anne's community provided not only faith but numerous friends over the decades. She and her husband were especially fond of their annual cruises throughout the Caribbean with their St. Anne's group. The high point of her summers were the month long annual Irish family reunion/vacations in Stone Harbor and Avalon where she and her sisters and their families shared 'The Craic' with multiple generations all piled together in a single waterfront home. The family would like to thank the entire loving and caring staff Asbury Heights Senior Community for these past four years where both Dorothy and her husband, Ed, spent their final days. In particular Stacey Schaeffer and her amazing team with Family Hospice, who offered insights, sensitivity, loving care and support during the final transition. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road Mt. Lebanon on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 9:30 in St. Anne Church, 400 Hoodridge Drive. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019