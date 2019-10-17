|
FARBACHER DOROTHY ANN
On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, age 84, of Lawrenceville. Beloved Wife of the late Clarence "Whitey" Farbacher; mother of Cheryl Ann Loncaric Doran and Charles (Debora) Farbacher; Nana of Christine Weingarter, David (Nicole) Loncaric, Todd (Lauren) Farbacher, Megan Farbacher, Seth Farbacher; great-grandmother of Caleb, Cody, Maddison, Jakob, Jarrett, Graci, Logan and Piper; sister of Angeline Dreger, Anthony Spell and the late Ernest Spell, Joseph Spell, and Elizabeth Shook. Friends received Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES INC. 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Services Saturday 10 a.m. Family requests donations to the Humane Society.
