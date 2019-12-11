|
MERVOSH DOROTHY ANN (McLAUGHLIN)
Age 54, of Harrison City, died on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. She was born on October 24, 1965, in Endicott, NY, to William F. and the late Dorothy (Burns) McLaughlin, of Endicott. Dottie enjoyed beach vacations, lighthouses, and water skiing. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and loved cooking, flowers, the changes of the seasons in Pittsburgh, and celebrating the holidays. Dottie is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Peter Mervosh; her four beloved children to whom she was fiercely devoted, Claire, of Highland Park, and Sean, Katherine, and Michael Mervosh, all of Harrison City; three brothers and a sister, Alexander (wife Jennifer) McLaughlin, William (wife Alice) McLaughlin, Joseph McLaughlin, and Mary Ann (husband Jonathan) Albrecht; her mother-in-law, Glenna (late husband Peter) Mervosh; sister-in-law, Kristin (husband Edward) Melville of Orlando; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, December 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael P. Sikon, officiating. Please meet at church. Interment will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Disabled American Veterans by visiting www.dav.org, or to your local post.
www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com