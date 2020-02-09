Home

White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Homewood A.M.E. Zion Church
724 North Homewood Ave
DOROTHY ANN WHITE


1946 - 2020
DOROTHY ANN WHITE Obituary
WHITE DOROTHY ANN

Age 73, retired teacher Pittsburgh Public Schools, quietly on February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years to James W. White. Beloved mother of Marcus (Amie) White, Ursula (Robert) Hunt. Dear sister of Bobbie Bledsoe, Brunetta Upshaw, Catherine (Stanley) Jones, three adorable grandchildren, and a host of relatives. Friends may call Today, Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Homewood A.M.E. Zion Church, 724 North Homewood Ave. Burial Allegheny County Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
