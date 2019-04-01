Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
DOROTHY B. "DOTTIE" DUFFY

Age 86, of Upper St. Clair on Friday, March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy M. Duffy; loving mother of Kevin M. (Linda Rehtorik) Duffy; dear sister of the late Mary Lou Rainey, Rita Novak and John Dobranski; cherished grandmother of Dan (Nicole) Duffy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dottie was an avid golfer for many years and a loyal Steelers fan throughout her life. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, reading and gardening but she will be most remembered as a devoted mother to Kevin and an energetic Gram to Dan. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be celebrated Thursday at 7:30 p.m., at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. Inurnment private. Family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of ones choice. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
