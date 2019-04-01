DUFFY DOROTHY B. "DOTTIE"

Age 86, of Upper St. Clair on Friday, March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy M. Duffy; loving mother of Kevin M. (Linda Rehtorik) Duffy; dear sister of the late Mary Lou Rainey, Rita Novak and John Dobranski; cherished grandmother of Dan (Nicole) Duffy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dottie was an avid golfer for many years and a loyal Steelers fan throughout her life. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, reading and gardening but she will be most remembered as a devoted mother to Kevin and an energetic Gram to Dan. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be celebrated Thursday at 7:30 p.m., at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. Inurnment private. Family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of ones choice. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com