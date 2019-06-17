Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for DOROTHY MEYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY B. MEYER

Obituary

DOROTHY B. MEYER Obituary
MEYER DOROTHY B.

October 10, 1921 – June 15, 2019. A lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert J. Meyer, Sr.; loving mother of Mary (William) Robson, Gilbert J. (Susan) Meyer, Jr., Margaret (Richard) Mingione and Walter Meyer; treasured grandmother of eight; caring great-grandmother of six; sister of the late Walter "Sonny" Blume, Jr.; cousin of Dr. Robert P. Blume. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Monday, 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10 a.m. St. Thomas More Church. Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Council of Pittsburgh, Attn: Development Team, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 3003, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019
