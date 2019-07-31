Home

Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
DOROTHY (MARTIN) BURKE

DOROTHY (MARTIN) BURKE Obituary
BURKE DOROTHY (MARTIN)

Age 83, a Moon Township resident since 1973, passed away in the comfort of her home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was reunited with her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph Anthony Burke, who passed on February 27, 2019. Loving mother of Tony, Tim (Cyndi), Ted (Donna), Terry (Jill) and Teressa (Chad) Crise; cherished grandmother of 11; preceded in death by granddaughter Casey Faith; sister of Gerrie Fitzgibbon (Rick). Dorothy was born in Homestead on December 11, 1935 to the late Theodore and Ann (Marzec) Martin. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Christian Mothers and was a volunteer at both Gilmary and the Marian Resource Center. Please join the family as we celebrate this loving woman's life. Visitation Thursday (August 1) 4-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayer will be said on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
