CHIADO DOROTHY (GRAY)
Entered glory on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, age 92, of Seneca Place, formerly of Wilkins Twp., from congestive heart failure. Beloved and adored wife of the late Donald Chiado. Loving mother of Douglas Chiado (Nancy) of Bloomsburg, PA, Donalee Miller (Glenn) of Shaler, Diane Kleinfelter of Fishers, IN, and Eric Chiado (Kelly) of North Huntingdon. Beloved Granny of Jennifer Francis (Michael) of Fishers, IN, Drew Miller (Terri) of Pittsburgh, Shawn Miller (Leighanna) of Ross Twp., Alyson Naranjo (Bryan) of New Holland, PA, Steven Chiado (Caity) of Pittsburgh, and Chloe Chiado of North Huntingdon. Great-Granny of Gavyn, Ayden, Adalyn, Will, Charlie, and Declan. Dorothy was a long time member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church and Rosedale United Methodist Church. She was very proud of her Scottish heritage. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Entombment at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. Gifts in Dorothy's memory may be given to the Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231, or www.smiletrain.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019