Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY CHIADO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY (GRAY) CHIADO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY (GRAY) CHIADO Obituary
CHIADO DOROTHY (GRAY)

Entered glory on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, age 92, of Seneca Place, formerly of Wilkins Twp., from congestive heart failure. Beloved and adored wife of the late Donald Chiado. Loving mother of Douglas Chiado (Nancy) of Bloomsburg, PA, Donalee Miller (Glenn) of Shaler, Diane Kleinfelter of Fishers, IN, and Eric Chiado (Kelly) of North Huntingdon. Beloved Granny of Jennifer Francis (Michael) of Fishers, IN, Drew Miller (Terri) of Pittsburgh, Shawn Miller (Leighanna) of Ross Twp., Alyson Naranjo (Bryan) of New Holland, PA, Steven Chiado (Caity) of Pittsburgh, and Chloe Chiado of North Huntingdon. Great-Granny of Gavyn, Ayden, Adalyn, Will, Charlie, and Declan. Dorothy was a long time member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church and Rosedale United Methodist Church. She was very proud of her Scottish heritage. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Entombment at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. Gifts in Dorothy's memory may be given to the Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231, or www.smiletrain.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
Download Now