John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
CLIFFORD DOROTHY "FERN"

Age 71, on Monday, July 29, 2019 of Brookline. Beloved wife of 51 years to Daniel A. Clifford; loving mother of Dana M. (Christopher L.) Weigold and Scott (Cindy) Clifford; proud grandmother of Christopher A. (Brittany) Weigold, Jeffrey J. (Dakota) Clifford, Jessica L. Weigold, Niklas S. Clifford and Samantha M. Clifford; great-grandma of Shay J. Clifford; daughter of the late James J. and Dorothy "Sis" Donahue; sister of James H. Donahue  (Linda); sister-in-law of the late Toni Lee Donahue; aunt of Tracy J. (the late Fred) Mackey and Erin Donahue; best friend of Sandy Wargo, Noreen Thompson, Trini Smith and Sue Locksa.  Fern was a game show enthusiast, an avid bingo player, and above all,  loved spending time with her family.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Please meet at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
