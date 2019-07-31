|
CLIFFORD DOROTHY "FERN"
Age 71, on Monday, July 29, 2019 of Brookline. Beloved wife of 51 years to Daniel A. Clifford; loving mother of Dana M. (Christopher L.) Weigold and Scott (Cindy) Clifford; proud grandmother of Christopher A. (Brittany) Weigold, Jeffrey J. (Dakota) Clifford, Jessica L. Weigold, Niklas S. Clifford and Samantha M. Clifford; great-grandma of Shay J. Clifford; daughter of the late James J. and Dorothy "Sis" Donahue; sister of James H. Donahue (Linda); sister-in-law of the late Toni Lee Donahue; aunt of Tracy J. (the late Fred) Mackey and Erin Donahue; best friend of Sandy Wargo, Noreen Thompson, Trini Smith and Sue Locksa. Fern was a game show enthusiast, an avid bingo player, and above all, loved spending time with her family. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Please meet at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019