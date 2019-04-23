|
|
CUNNINGHAM DOROTHY (GUYER)
Age 90, a kind and beautiful soul went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019. Wife of the late Donald Cunningham; beloved mother of Lloyd, Arley, Diana, Wayne (Kathy) Cunningham and Donna (John) Ladik; also 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister of Ruth Schumacher and Paul Guyer; also many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to WH United Methodist Church. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave., Homestead. Services Thursday, 10 a.m. in West Homestead United Methodist Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019