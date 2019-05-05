CURRENT DOROTHY (STRUBLE)

Of Dunedin, FL, died peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the blessed age of 102. Her children were with her. Dorothy was the wife of Farmer Lee Current, a metallurgical engineer, who died in 1988. She was born in Wilkinsburg, PA, on February 15, 1917, the daughter of Elmer H. and Ada (Buell) Struble. Brothers Earle and Dean predeceased her. Dorothy graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. During World War II, newly married, she and Lee lived in South Charleston, WV. They raised children, Jane and Tom, in Oil City, PA, where they lived for 30 years. In 1978, Dot and Lee moved to Dunedin, FL. Dorothy enjoyed playing bridge at the Hale Senior Center. She loved the warmth and sunshine of Florida. She kept informed on matters affecting her community and society. When younger, she was an avid tennis player and golfer. She followed tennis her whole life. Survivors include daughter, Jane Current, Lexington, MA; son, Tom Current and partner, Stephanie Sullivan, Pittsburgh, PA; and grandchildren, Jon and Ben Current, Lexington, MA. For information, MOSS FEASTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Dunedin, FL, 727-562-2040.