Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Age 80, of Mt. Washington, on Monday, November 11, 2019. Wife of the late Ronald E. Wehring; mother of Kenneth, Raymond (Sandy), Christopher and the late Ronald W. Wehring; sister of Marlene M. Davis of CA, Susan Wagner of OH and Jim Watt; also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitations on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). A Service will be held on Friday at 8 p.m. Interment Private. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
