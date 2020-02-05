Home

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fairhaven United Methodist Church
2415 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
DOROTHY "DODIE" DAYTON

Age 73, of Carrick, passed peacefully on February 3, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late James and Ida May (Starkey) Dayton; cherished sister of James E. Dayton, Janet Shook (Bill), Vivian Robson, Pam Walter (Bill), Kim Vaughan (Tom), the late Barbara Jean Smith and William Dayton; dear sister-in-law to Sue Dayton; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. No Visitation. Celebration of her LIFE shall be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. at Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 2415 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
