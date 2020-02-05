|
DAYTON DOROTHY "DODIE"
Age 73, of Carrick, passed peacefully on February 3, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late James and Ida May (Starkey) Dayton; cherished sister of James E. Dayton, Janet Shook (Bill), Vivian Robson, Pam Walter (Bill), Kim Vaughan (Tom), the late Barbara Jean Smith and William Dayton; dear sister-in-law to Sue Dayton; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. No Visitation. Celebration of her LIFE shall be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. at Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 2415 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020