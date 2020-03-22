|
|
DICKSON DOROTHY (WAGNER)
Age 93, of McCandless Twp., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born February 6, 1927, in Etna, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Anastasia (Schmidt) Wagner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James S. Dickson; five brothers, Albert, Charles, Joseph, Richard and Kenneth Wagner. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Tim Dutrow; and Barbara and Bill Bain; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one sister, Bernice Diegelman. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. A full obituary can be found at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020