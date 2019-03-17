|
KUHNS DOROTHY E.
Of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019; daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Braine) Kuhns; sister of the late Harry E. Kuhns; survived by one nephew; and many cousins. Worked as a nurse for the VA for many years. Family and Friends will be received on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Service to follow at 8 p.m. Interment private Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019