DOROTHY E. (BUNDY) LANG

DOROTHY E. (BUNDY) LANG Obituary
LANG DOROTHY E. (BUNDY)

On June 15, 2019. Wife of the late Lawrence E.; mother of Larry (Gina) Lang, Len (Cindy) Lang, Tom Lang, Ann (Mike) Bradshaw, Dorry Lang, and Mary Beth (Bill) Dadowski; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Peter and Dorothy Bundy; sister of Shirley Williamson, the late Colonel Robert E. Bundy, and Rose Dietrich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday, from 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday, from 2-8 p.m., at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave., at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Cyril of Alexandria Church on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
