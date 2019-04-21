|
|
MEHRLICH DOROTHY E. (WAGNER)
Passed peacefully at the age of 101 on April 16, 2019. She was formerly of Shaler Twp. and a resident of Valencia. Wife of the late Eugene C. Mehrlich; mother of the late James (Pamela) Mehrlich, Barbara (the late James) Mueller and Nancy Badamo; sister of Elizabeth Tuzikow; also survived by 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Drive, McCandless Twp. 15090. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday in St. Catherine of Sweden Parish at 10 a.m. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019