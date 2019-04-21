Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY MEHRLICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY E. (WAGNER) MEHRLICH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY E. (WAGNER) MEHRLICH Obituary
MEHRLICH DOROTHY E. (WAGNER)

Passed peacefully at the age of 101 on April 16, 2019. She was formerly of Shaler Twp. and a resident of Valencia. Wife of the late Eugene C. Mehrlich; mother of the late James (Pamela) Mehrlich, Barbara (the late James) Mueller and Nancy Badamo; sister of Elizabeth Tuzikow; also survived by 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Drive, McCandless Twp. 15090. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday in St. Catherine of Sweden Parish at 10 a.m. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.