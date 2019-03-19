MOWRY DOROTHY E.

Passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the age of 90. Dorothy was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Helen Crane Stein; she was also the beloved wife of the late John Mowry; and best friend of the late John "Charles" Morris. She is survived by her husband's daughter, Rosalie Mowry Kentala of Daytona, FL; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Wilkinson of Alexandria, VA; also survived by many cousins and friends, especially her Kane Hospital friends. Funeral arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie where Visitation will be held Thursday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with Prayer Service following at 2 p.m. henneybradwellnirella.com.