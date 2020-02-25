Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas A' Becket Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Thomas A' Becket Church
SCHACHNER DOROTHY E.

Age 91, peacefully passed on Sunday, February 23, 2020, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Queens, NY. Beloved mother of Laura (Daniel) Hanlon, Jimmy (Karen) and Richie (Eleanora); proud grandmother of Mark, Marty, Jennifer, Craig, Darren and Eleanor; great-grandmother of Ellie, Mark and Gerald; daughter of the late Louis and Margaret Neumann; sister of the late Louis, Mary, Margaret and Helen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Thomas A' Becket Parish where she was an active member of the Ladies of Charity, Christian Mothers and an Eucharistic Minister. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 10:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas A' Becket Church at 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
