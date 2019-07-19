Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, age 92, of Beatty Pointe Village in Monroeville, formerly of Wilkins Twp. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Elek; her two sons, Daniel and Louis; and her three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughters-in-law, Barbara Elek of Columbus, OH and Barbara Elek of Colorado; four grandchildren, Yvonne Elek, Jennifer Turner (Doug), Benjamin Elek (Leslie), and Melanie Celello (Peter); five great-grandchildren, Ashley, Adam, Annmarie, Valerie, and Courtney; many nieces and nephews; as well as friends and staff at Beatty Pointe Village. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment in William Penn Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
