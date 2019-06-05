ESPOSITO DOROTHY (SCHMITT)

Age 80, of Clover Leaf Estates, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Raymond and Pauline DeSimone Schmitt; beloved wife for 44 years of James R. Esposito; devoted mother of Donna Scarillo (Joseph), Victoria LeDonne Goscinski and Joseph A. Esposito; dear sister of Ann Shirley Paulo (Frank), Margaret Mary Thornton (William) and Raymond E. Schmitt (Patricia Ann); loving grandmother of Lisa Goscinski (Glenn Peterson), Dana Esposito, Laura Goscinski, Joey Scarillo (Rachel), Anthony Scarillo (Megan), Santo Scarillo and James Goscinski; great-grandmother of Ashton Nort, Tyson Peterson, Jordan Moehring, David Moehring, Dante Peterson, Joseph Jameson, Alina Peterson, Gianni Peterson and Lorenzo Scarillo; also survived by her nieces, nephews and special friend, Lori Dudro. Viewing hours have been omitted. All are welcome to attend her Memorial Mass in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 3rd Avenue, Carnegie on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EVERYONE, PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery will be private. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please consider a contribution to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. laughlinfuneralhome.com.