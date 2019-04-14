BRAUN DOROTHY F.

Peacefully passed away surrounded by family at Shadyside Hospital on Saturday morning, April 13, at the age of 91 and 9 months, the same age at which her husband, Howard E. Braun, died four years earlier. Born July 13, 1927, in Brooklyn, NY, to parents Alex and Sarah Friedman, she and her brothers Emil and Julian loved growing up with dozens of cousins and friends within their Brownsville neighborhood. She met Howard in Brooklyn through his sister, Lora. Soon after marriage, they moved to Schenectady and San Jose, eventually settling in Pittsburgh in 1963. Dottie was a founding member of Congregation Dor Hadash and an active member of the Pittsburgh Jewish community. She was also a life-long Hadassah member, starting with Junior Hadassah. She was well loved by her family and friends. She was always very supportive of her family and encouraged them to pursue new adventures and grow as individuals. She is survived by children, Steven and Rachel Braun, Michele Braun and Norman Bernstein, and Janet Braun; grandchildren, Aviva and Justin, Eli and Alyce, Hannan, Molly and Alex, Sarah-Judith, Louis, Shira; and great-granddaughter, Simone. The funeral service will be held at Homewood Cemetery Chapel, Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 14, at 3:00 p.m. Shiva will be 5-7 p.m. at Dottie's apartment. Please make memorial contributions to a . Professional services entrusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., (Lawrenceville). www.dalessandroltd.com