FORMAN DOROTHY (HUTCHINS)
Age 70, of Baldwin Borough, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019, after a long battle with lung disease. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert, to whom she was married for 47 years; loving mother of Peter (Maria) Forman of Finleyville and Andrew Forman of Fort Hill, PA; loving Grandma of Collin Buckwalter; sister-in-law of Donald and Jean Forman of Midlothian, VA. She is also survived by cousins, nephews and nieces. Dotty was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Hutchins, and by her sister, Betty Hutchins, all of Hanover, NH. Raised in Hanover, NH, she graduated from Brown University and The Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, RI. She was a professional visual artist in Pittsburgh, PA for 40 years and a member of the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Society of Artists, and The Pittsburgh Women's Critique Group. She enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the USA and abroad, and spending time every summer with family and friends at Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp in Fort Hill, PA. An avid tennis player and a gardener, she also liked going to galleries, museums, and the theater. She was a longtime member of Hamilton Presbyterian Church in Bethel Park, PA, singing in the choir and participating in Bible Study. Friends and family will be received at JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227 on Friday, December 27, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a prayer will be held on Saturday morning at 10:30. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. in Hamilton Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamilton Presbyterian Church, 4500 Hamilton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 or Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp, 254 Deer Valley Drive, Fort Hill, PA 15540. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019