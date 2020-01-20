|
GAYDOS DOROTHY
Dorothy Gaydos, age 90, of Carroll Twp., PA, passed on to the Lord Friday, January 17, 2020, at Concordia of Cranberry in Mars, PA. She was born January 22, 1929, in Meadowlands, PA, the daughter of the late Thomas Kadusky and the late Pearl Maksimoff Kadusky. She was a devoted lifelong member of the St. Michael's Byzantine Rite Catholic Church in Donora and its CANA Sodality. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Gaydos on July 24, 1992, and her brother, Thomas Kadusky. Surviving to cherish her memory are her two sons, John Gaydos and his wife Renee of Cranberry Twp., PA and Ron Gaydos and his wife Carolyn of Hanover, PA; three grandchildren, Matthew Gaydos of Elizabeth Twp., PA, Erin (Robert) Makowski of Zelienople, PA, and Eric (Jenna) Gaydos of Chicago; and four great-grandchildren, Makenna, Emma, Livia, and John. Dorothy was also a dedicated voter poll worker with her best friend Phyllis Ackerman and a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Society, as well as past Treasurer of the Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 40 Second Street Extension, Donora, PA 15033, (724) 379-6900 where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Rite Catholic Church. Rev. Fr. Stephen Wahal officiating. Interment will be at St. Michael Cemetery, Donora, PA. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Monessen, PA.