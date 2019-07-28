Home

Age 91, of Monroeville, formerly of Scott Twp., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Daughter of the late Casper and Sara (Warnock) Hasley; wife of the late Robert O. Bailey; beloved mother of Amy ScottodiLuzio Krusey (Ken); grandmother of Jennifer ScottodiLuzio; sister of Donald Hasley (Jane) and the late Norma Jean and Jane Durfee; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
