HARDEK DOROTHY H. (ONUFER)

Of Wilkins Twp., age 81, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved wife for over 30 years of the late Melvin Hardek; loving mother of Terrie (Scott) Harris of North Huntingdon, Gina Paglialonga of Wilkins Twp., and Aaron Hardek of FL; precious grandmother of Marcus Paglialonga, Kierstin Brown, Kimberlin (Sean) McCormack, Halie Iavarone, Lyric and Jason Hardek; dear sister of Theresa (Onufer) Medve; aunt of Joseph Azzara and Michelle Plunkett. Dorothy was a retired employee from the Operations Center of S & T Bank in Irwin. She was an optimistic person, characteristically happy with an ever-present smile. Her deep faith was exemplified in her humility, loyalty and devoted commitment to her family. Dorothy enjoyed simple pleasures such as reading, shopping, solving crossword puzzles and rooting for her Pittsburgh sports teams. Above all, she loved to spend time with her family. Friends are welcome on Friday from 4-8 p.m., at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday in St. Maurice Church at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Rd., Pgh. 15205.