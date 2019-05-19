WOLF DOROTHY H.

Age 93, of Castle Shannon passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. Dorothy is survived by her loving sons, Ralph (Virginia) Wolf and Patrick (Patricia) Wolf; beloved Grandma of Justin (Brittany) Wolf, Jamie (Matthew) Jackel, Jason (Leah) Wolf and Jaclyn (Allen) Wolf-Hauser; adored Great-Grandma of Riley Jackel, Madelyn Jackel, Violet Wolf, Addison Wolf and Slate Wolf; loving Aunt to Kathy Hegedus and Suzanne Lenehan; treasured "Dortska" to Don "Moon" Rubel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wolf; her parents, Joseph and Helen Miller; and her brother, Joseph Miller. The family would like to thank the staff of Manor Care for their outstanding care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.