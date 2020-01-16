|
|
WOOD DOROTHY H.
(1913-2019). Dorothy H. Wood, 106, passed peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born March 17, 1913, the oldest daughter of Florence L. and James G. Parsons. Her sister, Eleanor Milligan, passed away in 2016 at age 101. Dottie as she was known was born and raised in McKeesport. She graduated from McKeesport High School in 1931 and received her nursing degree from Allegheny General Hospital. The day after she graduated she married David C. Wood and didn't take her exams until several years later. She worked about six months as a nurse. She volunteered at the Red Cross Blood Bank and made many items for Knit for Kids through World Vision. She and her husband lived in an apartment in Shadyside before buying a house in Pleasant Hills. After her husband died in 1967 she stayed in her house until 1984 when she moved to the Maiden Bridge apartments in Whitehall. In June of 2017 she became a resident of Overlook Green Senior Living. She came to love Bingo, Pokeno, Trivia, and participated in craft activities which were not her forte. Dottie and Dave were avid bridge players and Dottie continued playing "anytime you could get a foursome together." After her husband died, she traveled many places with her friends. She enjoyed going to New York City to see the latest broadway shows. She has been to many national parks and has traveled overseas several times including London, Wales, Athens, Greece and the Pyramids in Egypt. She loved New Zealand and went to Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Costa Rica. Too many to count. She is survived by her niece, Elener (Sam) Rotan of Illinois, Debbi (nephew, Dave-deceased) Seitz of Virginia and nephews, Tom (Gail) Moffat of Texas and Richard Moffat of Georgia and her dear friend, Belinda Resler of Sewickley, Pennsylvania. The family would like to thank the staff at Overlook Green Senior Living and 365 Hospice for their support and kindness to Dottie. There are many people who will miss Dottie's sweet smile and cute laugh. She was always there for you. We were fortunate to have her in our lives. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Baldwin Community Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the Baldwin Community Methodist Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020