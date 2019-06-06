LAFFERTY DOROTHY HELEN

100 years old, of Oakmont, Pennsylvania, formerly of Strongsville, OH, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Longwood at Oakmont. Born January 25, 1919, in Hoytville, OH she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Lewis Lafferty and a daughter, Diana Lafferty. Dorothy is survived by her son, William "Bill" Lafferty and his wife, Cathy; granddaughter, Brenna (Bruce) Campbell; step-grandchildren, Matthew (Christine) Tarallo and John (Candy) Tarallo; great-grandmother of Liam and Heath Campbell and Roman Tarallo. Dorothy was a homemaker living in various parts of the mid-west with her husband, Lewis, who relocated frequently due to his career at Gulf Oil. Despite all of the "moves" her sense of humor, infectious smile and charming personality allowed her to make many, lifelong friends. After Lewis retired from Gulf, he and Dorothy started a business selling paperweights and lighted bases, which lead to Dorothy's appreciation and collection of fine paperweights that she acquired from all over the world. Dorothy loved recreational traveling and over the years, she and her husband visited many foreign countries, embarked on fabulous cruises and toured the United States. She was an accomplished decoupage artist and her pieces are breathtaking. Dorothy collected unique, one of a kind antique cups and saucers and she enjoyed showing them to people and would tell a story about each and every one of them. When Dorothy and Lewis entertained friends for dinner, the friends could choose one of the special cups for their after dinner coffee or tea. A word used by many to describe Dorothy was "classy". Even at 100 years old she still wore high heels and pearls, never cursed, had perfectly coiffured hair and her nails were always beautifully painted. A memorial service to celebrate Dorothy's long, wonderful life will be held at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m. A luncheon will follow.