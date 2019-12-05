|
|
HINES DOROTHY (MILLER)
Age 94, of Scott Twp., on Monday, December 2, 2019. Wife of the late Charles P. Hines. Mother of Charles P. (late Linda) Hines, William P. (NormaJean) Hines and Dorothy F. (late Daniel) Teyssier; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Sister of Esther (late Fred) Miller, Amelia (late Augie) Carlino, Ellendale (Sonny) Slinskey and the late Robert (late Helen) Miller, William (Late Catherine) Miller, Elmer (living Evelyn) Miller, Florence (late Richard) Aul and Mary Lou Collinger.Friends are invited to call from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. A Blessing Service will be held at 3 p.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019