|
|
HOLLIDAY DOROTHY
Of Swisshelm Park on Thursday, January 16, 2020, age 73. Beloved wife of 53 years to James J. Holliday; mother of Brye Holliday Rhodes (Chris) and McCrae M. Martino (Jeff); grandmother of Cian, Grainne, Tallulah, Gracie, Eva, Jax and Kellan; sister of the late Thomas Daniels. A memorial service will be held at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday at 12 noon. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020