Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY HOLLIDAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY HOLLIDAY

Add a Memory
DOROTHY HOLLIDAY Obituary
HOLLIDAY DOROTHY

Of Swisshelm Park on Thursday, January 16, 2020, age 73. Beloved wife of 53 years to James J. Holliday; mother of Brye Holliday Rhodes (Chris) and McCrae M. Martino (Jeff); grandmother of Cian, Grainne, Tallulah, Gracie, Eva, Jax and Kellan; sister of the late Thomas Daniels. A memorial service will be held at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday at 12 noon. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now