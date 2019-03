HYDE DOROTHY "SANDY"

Age 78, of Baldwin Borough, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William "Jerry" Hyde; loving mother of Pam (Tim) Helch, Kim Hyde, Michelle (Justin Camper) Kansco and the late Debo Hyde; and former daughter-in-law, Lora Hyde; dear sister of Ann (Don) Schmader and Linda (late Dean) McMaster; cherished Nana of T.J. (Ashley), Kierston (Jacob), Tyler (Jamie), Zach, Lexie, Blaze, Leah, Ciera, Vaughn, Aurora and Beau; cherished GiGi of Aubre, Sophia, Lillian and Tori Jade; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sandy was a member of the Eastern Star, Anna M. Rote Memorial Chapter #491. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000, Tuesday 2-8 p.m., where an Eastern Star Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A service will be held Thursday 10:00 a.m., at Good Shepard Methodist Church, 9870 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353. Family suggest memorial contributions to Grand Chapter of Pennsylvania O.E.S., 105 Free Mason Drive, Elizabethtown, PA, 17022. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com