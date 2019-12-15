Home

Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
DOROTHY I. (MORAN) BUJALSKI

DOROTHY I. (MORAN) BUJALSKI Obituary
BUJALSKI DOROTHY I. (MORAN)

Age 95, of Troy Hill, on Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Bujalski; dear daughter of the late Mary J. (Bedeck) and John J. Moran; dear sister of Dolores "Boots" Rauluk, Janice Lynch and the late John "Bud" Moran; she will be greatly missed by her loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY, December 16 at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill where a Blessing Service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
