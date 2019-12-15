|
BUJALSKI DOROTHY I. (MORAN)
Age 95, of Troy Hill, on Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Bujalski; dear daughter of the late Mary J. (Bedeck) and John J. Moran; dear sister of Dolores "Boots" Rauluk, Janice Lynch and the late John "Bud" Moran; she will be greatly missed by her loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY, December 16 at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill where a Blessing Service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019