Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY McFERRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY I. (KLINK) McFERRON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY I. (KLINK) McFERRON Obituary
McFERRON DOROTHY I. (KLINK)

Age 88, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Kenneth C. McFerron, Sr.; loving mother of Barbara Klemm (the late Allan), Kenneth C. McFerron, Jr. (Tess), and Keith R. McFerron (Betty) Arnold; sister of the late Charles, Jim, Elmer, and Jerry Klink; also survived by six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dorothy was very active in the community and coordinated many church dinners, and loved to read, keeping up with current events. Family and friends welcome Saturday 12 noon-5 p.m. at the Duquesne Heights Christian Church, Shaler and Rutledge Sts., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday 5 p.m. Private burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to the Duquesne Heights Christian Church, or a . Arrangements entrusted to WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), Mt. Washington. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now