McFERRON DOROTHY I. (KLINK)
Age 88, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Kenneth C. McFerron, Sr.; loving mother of Barbara Klemm (the late Allan), Kenneth C. McFerron, Jr. (Tess), and Keith R. McFerron (Betty) Arnold; sister of the late Charles, Jim, Elmer, and Jerry Klink; also survived by six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dorothy was very active in the community and coordinated many church dinners, and loved to read, keeping up with current events. Family and friends welcome Saturday 12 noon-5 p.m. at the Duquesne Heights Christian Church, Shaler and Rutledge Sts., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday 5 p.m. Private burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to the Duquesne Heights Christian Church, or a . Arrangements entrusted to WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), Mt. Washington. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019