Obituary
Age 93, of Turtle Creek, formerly of Munhall, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020. Loving mother of Barry and Garry Smith; beloved grandmother of Marie Lynn, Talon, Kira, and Stephanie. Dorothy is also survived by many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth (Kaver) Bulko; husband, Robert W. Smith; and son, Robert Smith. Dorothy was the last surviving of 13 children. She was a staunch Union member her entire life and was a huge supporter of the Unions. She mostly loved life and her family and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Burial will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
