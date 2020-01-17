|
MANZLAK DOROTHY IVAN / EVANS
Of North Huntingdon, formerly of Glassport. Widow of the late John (Munzie) Manzlak; sister of the late Regina; half-sister of Mary Gyurisin, Elizabeth Kushner, Elizabeth Maharik, George and Michael Ivan; mother–in-law of, Pete Riesberg. She is survived by daughters, Daria Riesberg of Alamo, CA and Dr. Audrey (Timothy) Quinlan; two grandchildren, Tara (Bill) Willenbrock, and Daniel (Deanna) Quinlan; one step-grandson, Derik Riesberg; three great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. Visitation 2-6 p.m., Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Mass 10 a.m., Monday, St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Port Vue. Donations may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Dr., Delmont, PA 15626, Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund, or the . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020