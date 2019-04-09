Home

Age 68, of Munhall, PA died on April 7, 2019. Former Hospital Clinical Chemist. Beloved wife of Gregory J. Baurnes for 37 years; loving mother of Katherine L. Baurnes and Johanna (Chris) Ortmann; grandmother of Benjamin "Grammy"; sister of Carolyn (Dennis)  Svitek; daughter of the late Joseph and Edythe Stutts. In lieu of memorials, family request donations to Nat. Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 2878, Pgh., PA 15230-2878. Gathering with family and friends Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave., Homestead. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, 10 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 363 West 11th Ave., Homestead. EVERYONE WILL MEET AT CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
