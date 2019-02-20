Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY CHMIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY J. (ZANIE) CHMIEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY J. (ZANIE) CHMIEL Obituary
CHMIEL DOROTHY J. (ZANIE)

Age 87, formerly of Chartiers City, passed on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Al Chmiel; loving mother of Alan Chmiel (Kim); dear grandmother of Alex and Elyse; sister of Richard Zanie. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where transfer prayers will be offered FRIDAY at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in St. John of God Parish, St. Mary's Church.


www.mcdermottfh.com


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.