CHMIEL DOROTHY J. (ZANIE)
Age 87, formerly of Chartiers City, passed on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Al Chmiel; loving mother of Alan Chmiel (Kim); dear grandmother of Alex and Elyse; sister of Richard Zanie. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where transfer prayers will be offered FRIDAY at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in St. John of God Parish, St. Mary's Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019