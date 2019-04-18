Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
DOROTHY J. (BOBOLA) KOSTOSKY

Peacefully, in her Pittsburgh home, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Loving wife of the late Anthony J. Kostosky, Jr.; dear mother of Robert (Julie), Deborah, and Ronald Kostosky. As per Dorothy's request, there will be NO VIEWING. Family and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday in St. Philip Catholic Church. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to Father Sean Hogan Endowed Fund, Duquesne University, Advancement Services, 406 Administration Building, 600 Forbes Ave., Pgh., PA 15282.


schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
