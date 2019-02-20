Home

Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
MARTINEZ DOROTHY J.

Age 94, formerly of West Deer Township, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Concordia of Cabot.  She was born in Pittsburgh, June 25, 1924, to the late John B. and Lenore (Denan) Robertson. Dorothy grew up in the Sheridan neighborhood of Pittsburgh where she was a graduate of Langley High School and a member of the swim team.   She is survived by her children, Barbara (Emil) Steinmetz, Nancy Martinez, Dennis G. (Patricia) Martinez, John G. (Cynthia) Martinez, Jerry (Anne) Martinez and Marianne (Reed) Kerr; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great -grandchild.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Martinez; sons, Paul G. Martinez and infant son, Dennis John Martinez.  Per Dorothy's wishes, funeral services and burial were held privately with the assistance from ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Starr Road, Russellton.  The family of Dorothy would like to extend their gratitude for the excellent care and compassion given to her by the staff during her residence at Concordia, Cabot. For online condolences please visit:


westdeerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
