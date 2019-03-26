Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
MATTESI DOROTHY J.

Age 93, formerly of East liberty, passed peacefully on March 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved daughter of the late James and Angelina (Smyrnioudis) Petropulos; cherished mother of Frank (Beverly Ware), Nancy and Peter (Patricia); dear sister of the late George and Peter Petropulos and Mary Petraglia; adoring grandmother of George Mattesi (Diane), Vincent, Nicholas and Dominic Vecchio and Michael (Jenni) and Michelle Repcik; treasured great-grandmother, aunt and friend of many. Friends received Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. Memorial Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226 In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Baptist Homes: Employee Appreciation Fund, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pgh., PA 15234. In acknowledgment of their LOVING care of our mother are suggested 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
