|
|
McCLEARY DOROTHY J. (DeMOSS)
Of West View on Monday, December 16, 2019. Wife of the late William C. McCleary; loving mother of Jill L. Patsilevas (Dennis), Susan M. McCleary and the late Patricia Synan (Terence); proud grandmother Peter Melisko, Tricia Hershberger (Scott) and Casey Patsilevas Meier (Tyler). Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019