Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME
Of West View on Monday, December 16, 2019. Wife of the late William C. McCleary; loving mother of Jill L. Patsilevas (Dennis), Susan M. McCleary and the late Patricia Synan (Terence); proud grandmother Peter Melisko, Tricia Hershberger (Scott) and Casey Patsilevas Meier (Tyler). Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
