DOROTHY J. MEERDO

DOROTHY J. MEERDO Obituary
MEERDO DOROTHY J.

Age 84, of Hopedale, OH, formerly of Imperial, PA, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Meerdo, who passed on June 2, 2000. Beloved mother of Donald (Joni) Meerdo and Edith Meerdo; cherished grandmother of John (Ashley) Meerdo, David (Alicia) Meerdo, and Matthew (Cristen) Meerdo; adored great-grandmother of Leah, Jack, Easton, and Theo; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Saturday, April 13, 2019, between the hours of 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the time of Service. Interment Valley Cemetery, Imperial.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
