|
|
PAOLUCCI DOROTHY J. (MINELLO)
Age 84, of E. Liberty passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Dorothy was born on May 8, 1935 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (DePippa) Minello. Dorothy was a member of the St. Bartholomew Church in Penn Hills and spent a lot of time volunteering at the Penn Hills Sr. Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Paolucci and her sister Norma DeRubeis. She is survived by her children, Ricardo "Ricky" Paolucci, Gina Paolucci, Lisa Donnelly (Michael) and Michael Paolucci (Melissa); her grandchildren, Melissa, Christopher, Ryan and Rocco; and her great-grandchildren, Giovanni, McLaren, Kyrah, Sean, Anthony, Aiden and Lillianna. There will be no visitation. A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Drive Monroeville. The family will greet relatives and friends in the church at 9:30 a.m. in the church prior to the mass. Memorial donations can be made to The Little Fox-Toby's Foundation, 142 Kelvington Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146 or at www.thelittlefoxfoundation.org. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford 412-372-3111 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019